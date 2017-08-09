Chargers rookie Mike Williams is running again after injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) -- Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Mike Williams has resumed running in his comeback from a lower back disk herniation.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Tuesday that his first-round pick is making progress.

Williams has already been ruled out of participating in practice during training camp, but he ran on the field Monday and again Tuesday, Lynn said. The Chargers are following a plan for rehabilitation in hopes of getting Williams on the field during the preseason.

Williams was the seventh overall pick out of Clemson last spring. He injured his back on the first day of the Chargers' rookie minicamp in May.

Cornerback Jason Verrett also participated in training camp practice for the first time Tuesday. He missed the final 12 games of last season with a torn knee ligament.