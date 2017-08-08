Royals activate Cuthbert from DL, assign Torres to Omaha

Royals infielderCheslor Cuthbert has been activated from the 10-day disabled list after completing a rehab assignment for a wrist sprain. In a corresponding move, infielder Ramon Torres was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

Cuthbert, 24, has not played for the Royals since June 25, when he was batting .196 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 92 at-bats. He had a .271 average with four homers and nine RBIs in 59 at-bats at Omaha.

Torres, 24, has played in 23 games for the Royals this season, batting .242 in 62 at-bats with three doubles among his 15 hits.