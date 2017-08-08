Jacksonville Jaguars place Branden Albert on reserve/retired list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed left tackle Branden Albert on the reserve/retired list, essentially ending his brief and baffling tenure with the team.

The Jaguars say the move came four days after Albert approached officials "about the opportunity to return to the NFL at a later date."

Placing Albert on the reserve/retired list means his contract is paused, and the Jaguars retain his rights. Albert was scheduled to make $8.8 million this season and $9.5 million in 2018.

For Albert to play elsewhere in 2017, Jacksonville would have to waive him. Other teams would then get a chance to pick up his contract. If he cleared waivers, he would become a free agent.

