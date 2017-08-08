Gomes hits 3-run homer in 9th as Indians stun Rockies 4-1

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off closer Greg Holland as the Cleveland Indians rallied for four runs in their last at-bat for Corey Kluber and beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Tuesday night.

After Austin Jackson tied it with a two-out bloop RBI single, Gomes connected on the first pitch from Holland (2-3), driving it into the seats in center field to touch off a wild celebration in Progressive Field.

Gomes flung his helmet and skipped around the bases as the Indians players danced out of their dugout at the improbable walk-off win.

Kluber (10-3) deserved it. The right-hander gave up three hits, struck out 11, threw his second straight complete game and continued his dominance since returning from the disabled list on June 1.

But if not for Jackson's heroics against Holland, the majors' saves leader, and Gomes' eighth homer, Kluber would have taken a tough loss. Until the Indians' late rally, Charlie Blackmon's homer on Kluber's second pitch looked like it might stand up as the game's only run.

Down to his last strike, Jackson fouled off three pitches before dropping his game-tying RBI single into right-center, the flair just eluding a diving Blackmon.

The Rockies honored late manager Don Baylor by hanging his No. 25 jersey in their dugout. Baylor, who died Monday at 68 after a long battle with cancer, led Colorado to the playoffs in 1995 -- the expansion franchise's third season.

Indians All-Star left fielder Michael Brantley sprained his right ankle in the fifth, going down after taking a few steps toward a fly ball. Brantley, who played in just 11 games last season following right shoulder surgery, started running after a fly to center when he pulled up. The 30-year-old dropped to the grass and had a concerned look on his face while being checked by a trainer.

Brantley, who was on the disabled list in June with a sprain to the same ankle, limped slowly off the field to an ovation and was helped down the dugout steps.

An inning later, the Indians announced the injury was only a sprain, a major relief for the club after it appeared Brantley could be seriously injured. The Indians made it to the World Series without Brantley last year, but they're so much better when he's in their lineup.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Ian Desmond (strained right calf) took batting practice on the field before Tuesday's game. There's no timetable for his return. He's been on the 10-day disabled list since July 16.

Indians: Manager Terry Francona said All-Star LHP Andrew Miller may need a few days beyond his stint on the 10-day disabled list to recover from right knee tendinitis. Miller was placed on the DL last week and is eligible to be activated on Aug. 12. Asked when the indispensable Miller will pitch once he's activated, Francona quipped: "Five minutes after he's off the disabled list."

UP NEXT

Trevor Bauer, who held the Yankees to one run in seven innings last week, starts the series finale for the Indians. Bauer lasted just 3 1/3 innings against Colorado earlier this season. Rookie Antonio Senzatela starts for the Rockies. He gave up two homers in a start against Cleveland in June but got the win.