Braves rookie Johan Camargo suffers strange injury running on field

Standout rookie Johan Camargo suffered perhaps the strangest injury of the 2017 season while taking the field before Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 23-year-old Atlanta Braves infielder ran out of the dugout and, in his typical pregame ritual, bent down the grab some dirt before entering the field of play and started grabbing his right leg after suffering an injury. Team trainer Jim Lovell appeared to be examining Camargo's right knee.

Camargo needed to be helped off the field before the game even began.

"That is unbelievable." A freak accident forces the @Braves to take Johan Camargo out of the game before the 1st pitch. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/vq7chWx7VV — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 8, 2017

Camargo has been the organization's biggest surprise this season. A defense-first infielder throughout his minor-league career, the Panamanian product's bat took off this summer, hitting .292/.327/.454 with three home runs in 63 games. His emergence in a crowded infield led to Atlanta demoting its former top prospect, struggling infielder Dansby Swanson, to Triple-A Gwinnett to clear space in a crowded infield.

Without knowing the extent of the Camargo injury, Swanson appears to be on his way back to Atlanta. After opening his night at Triple-A Gwinnett with an RBI double, Swanson was removed in the middle of the game directly after news of Camargo's injury broke.