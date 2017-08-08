'Armless archer' wins gold at US national championships

A man born with no arms defied the odds and took home first place at a national archery competition in Westfield over the weekend.

Using his feet, Matt Stutzman earned gold in the target championship and got silver in the open compound final at the USA Archery Outdoor National Championships.

Stutzman says this weekend’s results will put him in a great position to earn a spot on the US Archery World Cup Team.

The Paralympian won the silver medal in the 2012 games in London, but this is the first year he is competing in the able-bodied division.

Stutzman says his new tagline has become “What’s your excuse?”

“If a guy without arms can get a bow and sit down and compete with the best in the world at a sport with them using their arms, what’s your excuse?” asked Stutzman. “Why aren’t you doing what you want to do? Get off the couch and get it done.”

Click for more from Fox 59.