Oklahoma Sooners Camp Week 1: 'It's not the chase...it's the journey'
The Oklahoma Sooners posted a recap video of the first week of fall camp to their official Twitter page, @OU_Football, and give you a glimpse at the first camp under new head coach Lincoln Riley.
The journey's just begun. Back to work tomorrow. https://t.co/A7F8tcALcQ pic.twitter.com/CRRHfyxxxO
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 7, 2017
