Cardinals activate Fowler, send Piscotty to Triple-A

Center fielder Dexter Fowler's return to health required the removal of one player from the active roster, and the St. Louis Cardinals decided the player to go is struggling right fielderStephen Piscotty.

The team announced Monday afternoon that it has activated Fowler (left forearm strain) from the 10-day disabled list and optioned Piscotty to Triple-A Memphis.

Piscotty, 26, was activated from the disabled list Aug. 1 after missing 16 games (July 15-31) with a right groin strain. He also was on the DL with a right hamstring strain from May 5-19. He is batting .232 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 75 games this season.

Fowler was disabled July 25. Like Piscotty, the 31-year-old veteranhas struggled this season, batting .241 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs in 81 games. Healsowas disabled from June 25-July 7 with a right heel spur.

Fowler is starting in center field and batting sixth against the Royals on Monday night.