Can Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier be friends? Jones thinks so

Though the hate is real between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, Jones says he still wants to be friends with Cormier.

Jon Jones Says He Wants To Be Friends With Daniel Cormier https://t.co/uDdPaHIGVF — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 7, 2017

Why would Jones even want to be friends with a guy who said some less-than-friendly things to him on national television?

"I would definitely like to have a respectful relationship with Cormier. It would be great to support each other's causes, charity events and maybe do an interview together and talk about one of the biggest rivalries in combat sports history."

Jones doesn't think Cormier would feel the same way.

Maybe one day we will see one of the biggest rivalries in MMA become a wonderful friendship, but honestly, it's probably more likelythat we will see the ever-entertaining mutual hatred in the future.