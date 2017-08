John Morris catches up with Baylor Bears head coach Matt Rhule after Monday morning's practice and gave us an update on the Bears on their official twitter account, @BUFootball

"We feel like special teams can win us a game or two each year." @CoachMattRhule recaps today's practice. #SicEm #CampBU pic.twitter.com/MrwG9iOWL4 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 7, 2017