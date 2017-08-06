Urena, Ozuna help Marlins avoid sweep with win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) -- Jose Urena pitched six strong innings, Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Urena (10-5) won for the third time in four starts, allowing one run and three hits, walking one and striking out three.

Lucas Sims (0-2), making his second career start, gave allowed four runs in six innings. The Braves' 2012 first-round draft pick trailed 4-0 in the first after hitting Giancarlo Stanton with a pitch, walking Christian Yelich and giving up consecutive homers to Ozuna, his 26th, and J.T. Realmuto, his 13th .

Urena held the Braves to one hit, a double by Ender Inciarte in the fourth, before pinch-hitter Jace Peterson doubled in the sixth and scored on Inciarte's single to make it 4-1.

It was his second straight strong start. He held Washington to one run, allowed four baserunners and struck out six in eight innings of a 1-0 loss last Monday.

Jarlin Garcia and Junichi Tazawa faced the minimum in the seventh and eighth and ninth. Brad Ziegler earned his second save in five chances. He gave up a single to Freddie Freeman, but struck out Nick Markakis to end it.

STREAKING

Ozuna leads NL outfielders with 87 RBIs and ranks among the top six in five other categories. … Realmuto began the day tied for second with a .364 road batting average and went 2 for 4. He led the NL with a .352 road batting average last year. … Inciarte went 2 for 4 and has a 12-game hitting streak. … Miami has won 12 of Urena's last 18 starts.

NEW POSITION, NO PROBLEM

In his first career start at first base, Realmuto made a tough over-the-shoulder catch in shallow right field in the second. He has 334 career starts at catcher. … Making his fifth career start at third base, Phillips dove hard to his right along the line and threw out Stanton in the third. Phillips has started 1,781 games at second.

1-2-3 STRIKES, YOU'RE OUT

Actor Ed Helms, an Atlanta native, wore a Braves cap as he stood on the home dugout to lead the crowd in "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Chris O'Grady (2-1, 5.40 ERA) makes his sixth career start and second against the Nationals. O'Grady allowed six runs, two homers and nine baserunners in three innings of last week's home loss to Washington.

Braves: After an off-day, Atlanta begins a three-game home series Tuesday with Philadelphia. RHP Julio Teheran (7-9, 5.10 ERA) is 7-5 with a 3.39 ERA in 15 career starts and one relief appearance in the series, but the Phillies knocked him around in a 10-3 loss July 28 at Philadelphia.

Miami Marlins 4, Atlanta Braves 1