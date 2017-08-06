Super Bowl ring given to Tom Brady's mother by Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has five Super Bowl rings, and now his mother has one.

This offseason Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has spoken often of viewing Brady as a son, gave Brady’s mother, Galynn, who finished cancer treatments in April, a Super Bowl ring.

"He's been so supportive of my family and certainly everything my mom went through and knowing firsthand how families deal with it," Brady told ESPN on Friday. "He was always asking, 'How's mom doing? How is she feeling?' We didn't know up until the very end whether she was going to make it to the Super Bowl. She was a big inspiration for me, and RKK (Robert Kraft) knew it. It was a great surprise to all of us when the ring showed up. She deserves it."

Brady dedicated the game, in which his team overcame a 28-3 deficit, to his mother, and said the victory was that much more special when she was able to travel to Houston for the Super Bowl, UPI reported.

The Patriots, after trailing by as many as 25 points during the third quarter, defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 34–28 in overtime on February 5.

It was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, and it was the first Super Bowl to be decided in overtime.

Brady posted a throwback photo to Instagram Sunday showing the football star with this mother, and the caption: "Every practice, every game, every meal, every call, every hug - for all the love that you give and every moment you make possible - thank you mom."

Brady, who turned 40 on Thursday as he enters his 18th NFL season, set Super Bowl records for most passing attempts (62), most completions (43) and most passing yards (466) as New England.