Bailey allows 10 runs as Cards rout Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Jose Martinez hit his first grand slam during the Cardinals' nine-run fourth inning, and St. Louis overcame Adam Wainwright's rough return from the disabled list, beating the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Sunday.

The Cardinals took two of three in the series. They're 5-8 against Cincinnati this season.

St. Louis sent 13 batters to the plate for nine runs in the fourth, matching its biggest inning of the season. Martinez connected off Homer Bailey (3-6), who gave up a career-high 10 runs in only 3 1/3 innings. Bailey has been hit hard in his return from surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow last February.

The Cardinals overcame a rugged first inning by Wainwright, who had spent the last 12 days on the DL with a stiff back. Joey Votto hit a three-run homer, and Wainwright threw 39 pitches before retiring a batter. Wainwright left after three innings and 88 pitches.

Brett Cecil (2-4) allowed three hits in three innings for the win.

The Reds are 6-17 since the All-Star break.

St. Louis matched its season highs with 16 hits and eight extra-base hits. Every starter except Wainwright had a hit, and seven players drove in a run.

The Cardinals put together four doubles off Bailey in the second inning, with Kolten Wong and Greg Garcia each driving in a run and Randal Grichuk accounting for two more as St. Louis took control.

MAKE IT 8

RH Robert Stephenson went on the 10-day DL with a sore pitching shoulder, injured Wednesday when he made a dive for a popped-up bunt. He's the eighth Reds starter to go on the DL this season. … SS Zack Cozart was activated after recovering from a strained thigh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: LH Kevin Siegrist went on the 10-day DL with tendinitis in his left forearm. He last pitched on Thursday.

Reds: RH Scott Feldman was expected to start on Monday against the Padres, but has been pushed back a few days to give him more time to recover from a sore right knee.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (7-9) faces Jason Vargas (13-5) in the opener of a two-game series in Kansas City. The Royals then visit St. Louis for a pair of games. St. Louis is 3-8 in interleague play this season.

Reds: Tim Adleman (5-9) faces Jhoulys Chacin (11-7) in the opener of a four-game series against the Padres at Great American. Adleman hasn't pitched since July 29. He's 0-5 in his last six starts with a 7.34 ERA.