Rays get shut out by Brewers despite strong outing by Cobb

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Zach Davies gave up one hit in seven innings and the Milwaukee Brewers remained a half-game behind the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs with a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

It was the second straight shutout for the Brewers, who have given up only one run while winning three straight.

Davies (13-5) walked two and struck out two. Two relievers helped the Brewers stretch their streak of shutout innings to 22.

Lucas Duda's single to center with one out in the sixth was the only hit off Davies, who is 6-1 with a 2.38 ERA over his last eight starts.

Keon Broxton scored the game's first run after a leadoff single off Rays starter Alex Cobb in the third. Broxton stole a base and scored on Orlando Arcia's double.

Hernan Perez added a home run, his 12th of the season, to help the Brewers tack on two runs in the ninth off reliever Ryne Stanek.

Two errors on Perez set up the Rays' first scoring threat in the fifth, before they had a hit.

Two singles off reliever Jacob Barnes and a throwing error on catcher Manny Pina put two more runners in scoring position with one out in the eighth, but Barnes got out of it with a strikeout and a fly ball.

Anthony Swarzak pitched the ninth for his first save.

Cobb (9-8) gave up one run and five hits in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

BREWERS:3B Travis Shaw left the game in the second inning with a neck contusion after being hit by a throw while stealing a base. … RHP Chase Anderson (left oblique strain) will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday.

RAYS:RHP Jake Odorizzi, who was placed on the disabled list July 26 with a lower back strain, will pitch Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox, manager Kevin Cash announced.

UP NEXT

RHP Jimmy Nelson (9-5, 3.37) will pitch Sunday's series finale for the Brewers against RHP Chris Archer (8-6, 3.89), who will go for his 15th straight start of pitching at least six innings. Neither pitcher has ever faced the other team.