NFL
Packers place Waters on IR, sign TE Byrd
The Green Bay Packers signed tight endEmanuel Byrdand placed cornerback Herb Waterson injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
Waters re-injured his shoulder in training camp and will have to miss the rest of the season.
Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Waters converted from wide receiver to cornerback and spent the regular season on Green Bay's practice squad. He was activated for the playoffs and appeared in the Packers' first two postseason games.
Green Bay signed Byrd, who played 21 games for the Marshall Thundering Herd in college. Byrd totaled 45 receptions for 456 yards and four touchdowns in his collegiate career.