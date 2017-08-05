Goldschmidt stays hot, Banda earns 1st win as D-backs edge Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- Paul Goldschmidt had three hits to help rookie Anthony Banda earn his first career win, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Friday night to continue the franchise's best start in nearly 15 years.

David Peralta doubled and reached twice to help the Diamondbacks (63-46) beat Madison Bumgarner and the Giants in the first matchup between the NL West rivals since early April.

One day after hitting a career-high three home runs at Wrigley Field, Goldschmidt mixed in some speed with his power at AT&T Park in San Francisco. He reached on an infield single in the second, tripled in the fourth to drive in A.J. Pollock and tacked on an RBI single off the wall in left in the sixth.

Brandon Crawford drove in San Francisco's lone run with a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. The Giants have been held to one run or less in five of Bumgarner's nine starts and 24 times overall.

Banda (1-1), Arizona's top prospect going into the season, allowed one run and three hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out seven and walked four.

Three relievers completed the three-hitter. Fernando Rodney retired three batters for his 25th save.

The Giants had a scary moment in the sixth when first baseman Brandon Belt was hit in the head by a 78 mph curveball. He stayed down for several moments while being attended to by trainer Dave Groeschner while Banda knelt on the mound with his face in his glove.

Joe Panik then came in to run for Belt.

Bumgarner (1-5) struck out seven and allowed five hits in seven innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray threw in the outfield before the game. Ray was hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of St. Louis' Luke Voit on July 28. … OF Yasmany Tomas (right groin tendinitis) could begin a rehab assignment next week. … INF Ketel Marte was reinstated from the bereavement list. Marte's mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night.

UP NEXT

RHP Tajuan Walker (6-5, 3.55 ERA) pitches for Arizona on Saturday seeking his third win in four career starts against San Francisco. RHP Chris Stratton (0-2, 7.71 ERA) goes for the Giants.