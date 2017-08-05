Giancarlo Stanton keeps raking but Marlins drop another to Braves

ATLANTA (AP) -- Mike Foltzynewicz had a career-high 11 strikeouts, Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Saturday night.

Miami led 1-0 in the sixth when Giancarlo Stanton slugged his 36th homer, most in the majors. One night after homering twice, Stanton crushed Foltynewicz's fastball deep into the seats in the left field , but the Braves took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning on Freeman's RBI single and Nick Markakis' RBI double.

Freeman hit his 20th homer and Brandon Phillips had a two-run single in a five-run seventh.

Foltynewicz (10-6) struck out eight of the first 12 batters he faced. He allowed four hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings and did not issue a walk for the first time in 15 starts.