NBA
Lakers sign former Marquette guard Vander Blue
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Vander Blue, the G League's most valuable player last season.
Blue averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Lakers' Las Vegas Summer League team, which won the title recently.
The 6-foot-5 guard played last season for the South Bay Lakers of the G League, averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals. He became the team's career leader in points, field goals made and free throws made during four seasons with them.
Blue was undrafted in 2013 after leaving Marquette after three seasons.
The team announced the signing Friday.