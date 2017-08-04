FSU WR Da'Vante Phillips suspended after being charged with 5 felony counts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida State wide receiver Da'Vante Phillips is suspended after being charged on five felony counts related to fraud.

Phillips, a junior from Miami, was booked into Leon County jail on Friday before posting bail and being released. The Leon County sheriff's office says Phillips faces four felony counts of cashing or depositing items with intent to defraud, and one felony count of grand theft of more than $300 and less than $5,000. He is expected to appear in court on Saturday.

University policy states though that an athlete is indefinitely suspended while facing a felony charge. Phillips had taken part in the Seminoles' first three preseason practices.

Phillips was expected to see playing time for Florida State, which is lacking depth and experience at the receiver position. He has five receptions for 30 yards in his career.