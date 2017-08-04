Examining the updated Minnesota Wild salary-cap situation

After signing young forwards Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter to new contracts, the Minnesota Wild are set to be right up against the salary cap again in 2018.

The Wild are spending an estimated $71,858,591 against the $75 million cap, the league's seventh-largest payroll per CapFriendly.com.

They'll likely be even closer to the top before the season begins.

More Wild coverage

Forward Marcus Foligno -- acquired from the Buffalo Sabres as part of the Jason Pominville trade -- remains a restricted free agent.

Foligno, who will turn 26 in August, signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million last summer.

He's unlikely to command much more than that from the Wild after scoring a career-high 13 goals last season.

MINNESOTA WILD SALARIES

Player Age 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Zach Parise 33 $7.53 $7.53 $7.53 $7.53 $7.53 $7.53 $7.53 Mikko Koivu 34 $6.75 UFA Mikael Granlund 25 $5.75 $5.75 $5.75 UFA Nino Niederreiter 24 $5.25 $5.25 $5.25 $5.25 $5.25 UFA Tyler Ennis 27 $4.60 $4.60 UFA Eric Staal 32 $3.50 $3.50 UFA Charlie Coyle 25 $3.20 $3.20 $3.20 UFA Jason Zucker 25 $2.0 RFA Chris Stewart 29 $1.15 UFA Luke Kunin 19 $0.925 $0.925 $0.925 RFA Joel Eriksson Ek 20 $0.894 $0.894 RFA Landon Ferraro 25 $0.700 $0.700 UFA Marcus Foligno 25 RFA Player Age 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Ryan Suter 32 $7.53 $7.53 $7.53 $7.53 $7.53 $7.53 $7.53 Jared Spurgeon 27 $5.18 $5.18 $5.18 UFA Jonas Brodin 24 $4.16 $4.16 $4.16 $4.16 UFA Matt Dumba 23 $2.55 RFA Kyle Quincey 31 $1.25 UFA Gustav Olofsson 22 $0.725 RFA Ryan Murphy 24 $0.700 RFA Player Age 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Devan Dubnyk 31 $4.33 $4.33 $4.33 $4.33 UFA Alex Stalock 30 $0.650 $0.650 UFA

*Contract values are expressed in millions.

NOTES

-- The language in Niederreiter and Granlunds new deals do not include any kind of no-movement clauses. These come in a couple different flavors. Some give the player full veto power over trades, some allow the player to submit a list of teams for which he doesnt want to play.

-- The Wild have six with the above clauses on the books currently: Zach Parise, Ryan Suter and Mikko Koivu have full no-movement clauses (those cover moves to the AHL too) while Eric Staal, Jared Spurgeon and Devan Dubnyk have modified no-trade clauses.

-- Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba are definitely due a raise next summer. A new, cheaper contract for Koivu could help some of that number-crunching along.

-- Chris Stewart could be a cap casualty to make those deals work. Eriksson Ek or one of the Wilds young players could make him expendable next year.

Contract details courtesy of CapFriendly.com