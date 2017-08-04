Doc Rivers loses front-office responsibilities; Will remain head coach of Clippers

This could be a great move for the Los Angeles Clippers going forward.

Doc Rivers will no longer work as president of basketball operationsbut will retain his head-coaching duties, the team announced on Friday.

The change comes after a conversation with owner Steve Ballmer, according to the team's release.Lawrence Frank will have a larger role as the team's executive VP of basketball operations.

The news was first reported by ESPN.

"Doc knows how to win championships. That is what we prioritize, and that is what Doc will focus on. He is key to integrating our new players with our returning players and taking us to new heights on the court," Ballmer said in a release.

"Lawrence is someone I learn from every single time I hear him talk. He gets recruiting, talent development and identification, salary cap strategy -- he gets it all. I know the team will be well positioned with him leading the front office. It is great to have two independent voices -- and two of the League's absolute professionals -- working in partnership for our team. With these two guys at the helm, we will have great success."

Added Rivers, who's compiled a 217-111 record entering his fifth season in LA: "I am committed to the Clippers success and am excited to focus on the coaching side as two thirds of our roster will be new this year. This is a change I discussed with Steve since my bet last year on Lawrence Frank has worked out so well."

The team recently lost point guard Chris Paul in a trade with the Rockets while hiring Jerry West away from the Warriors to serve ina consultant role.

And, to end the 2016-17, the Clippers were again bounced from the postseason in the first round while also losing star Blake Griffin to another injury.