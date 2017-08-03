Another long Gallo HR, Texas skid ends with 5-1 win over M's

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Joey Gallo hit another impressively long home run, Andrew Cashner won his third straight start and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Delino DeShields and Elvis Andrus also homered for the Rangers, who wrapped up a 3-6 homestand during which Adrian Beltre joined the 3,000-hit club and ace pitcher Yu Darvish was traded away.

Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda (7-5) struck out five without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. But he allowed all three homers as Seattle's four-game winning streak ended.

Gallo's homer in the fifth made it 3-1 and was measured at about 460 feet. The ball landed above the hill in center field on a platform with tables for fans to sit and watch the game. One of his two homers Tuesday night landed on the roof of the club in that same vicinity.

Cashner (7-8) gave up one run over six innings to match a career best with his third straight win. He struck out four and walked none, but hit two batters.

The Mariners led 1-0 in the first after Jean Segura was hit by a pitch, stole second base and scored on Robinson Cano's single.

DeShields tied the game with his second career leadoff homer, both this season. The Rangers went ahead in the fourth when Beltre, who later had a single for his 3,002nd career hit, had a sacrifice fly that turned into a double play.

Shin-Soo Shoo scored on Beltre's flyball, but Andrus was thrown out on an impressive throw by right fielder Leonys Martin when trying to advance from second to third base.

Andrus went deep in the sixth, a two-run shot that made it 5-1 only a couple of batters before a 40-minute rain delay. Miranda, who has allowed 27 homers this season, didn't return when the game resumed.

Gallo has homered six times in his last nine games. His 28 homers account for nearly half of his 60 hits this season -- he has 18 singles, 12 doubles and two triples.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: LHP Jake Diekman (colon) threw BP in the cage before the game. Manager Jeff Banister said there "is still a ways to go" and that there hasn't been determined where Diekman will go for his next step.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Yovani Gallardo, who has been a reliever and starter this season, is scheduled to start the opener of a four-game series at Kansas City on Thursday night. Seattle is playing the fourth of 21 road games in a 28-game stretch.

Rangers: RHP A.J. Griffin (oblique strain) is scheduled to come off the 60-day disabled list to make his first start for the Rangers to make his first start since May 26. They open a four-game series Thursday at Minnesota.