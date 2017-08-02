Texans lose WR Fuller to broken collarbone

The Texans could be missing one of their top playmakers early in the season.

Second-year wide receiver Will Fuller has suffered a broken collarbone in practice and is out indefinitely, and the typical recovery time for even resuming football contact can be six to eight weeks.

Fuller, a first-round pick in 2016 who earned a starting spot opposite DeAndre Hopkins, struggled with drops but still caught 47 passes for 635 yards and two touchdowns.

Behind Fuller as the No. 3 receiver for the Texans are Jaelen Strong and Braxton Miller.