Santana throws 4-hitter, drives in 2 runs in Twins' 5-2 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Ervin Santana threw a four-hitter for his major league-best fifth complete game and hit a two-run single to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 5-2 victory against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

The Twins won for just the second time in nine games. They went 2-6 on a trip through Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego.

Joe Mauer had a double and single to tie Tony Oliva for third on Minnesota's career hit list with 1,917.

Santana (12-7) retired his first 10 batters. He struck out nine and walked one in his 21st career complete game.

The Twins jumped on Luis Perdomo (5-6) for four runs on four hits and two walks in the second. Santana hit a bases-loaded single to right with two outs. After Mauer walked to reload the bases, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run single to left.

Santana didn't allow a baserunner until Cory Spangenberg singled to right with one out in the fourth. Jose Pirela followed with a homer to center to pull the Padres to 4-2. It was Pirela's fifth.

Minnesota's Miguel Sano homered leading off the sixth, his 25th.

Perdomo allowed seven hits in six innings, struck out four and walked two.

UP NEXT

Twins: Rookie LHP Adalberto Mejia (4-4, 4.07 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game home series against Texas.

Padres: After a day off, LHP Travis Wood (2-3, 6.42 ERA) will make his second start with his new team when San Diego opens a three-game series at Pittsburgh.