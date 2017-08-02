Rams reportedly lose DT Dominique Easley for season with torn ACL

The Rams defensive line took another hit on Wednesday.

DT Dominique Easley will reportedly miss the season after suffering a torn ACL during Tuesday's practice.

Easley, who has been plagued with injuries since his time with the Florida Gators, was carted off the field.

Easley, Austin Being Evaluated for Injuries. Read https://t.co/C8498dLlrB pic.twitter.com/R3RuX7mTTh — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 2, 2017

With star DT Aaron Donald holding out over contract negotiations, the reported loss of Easley is a huge blow for the Rams.

In 16 games last season,the 25-year-old Easley recorded 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks.