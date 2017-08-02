Indians place All-Star Andrew Miller on DL

BOSTON (AP) -- The Cleveland Indians' pitching staff has taken two big hits: All-Star Andrew Miller is on the disabled list, and starter Josh Tomlin is out six weeks.

Miller was placed on the DL on Wednesday with right knee tendinitis, an injury that could explain his recent wildness.

One of baseball's best relievers, Miller pitched in Tuesday night's 12-10 loss at Boston, giving up Eduardo Nunez's three-run double off the Green Monster.

Miller is 4-3 with two saves and a 1.67 ERA in 46 appearances this season. He was acquired at the trading deadline last year from the New York Yankees, and the left-hander was instrumental in Cleveland making it to the World Series for the first time since 1997.

He has not been himself lately, walking 10 batters in the past 21 innings. Miller only walked nine batters in 74 1/3 innings last season.

The Indians recalled right-hander Adam Plutko from Triple-A Columbus to take Miller's spot on the active roster.

As for Tomlin, his season could be in jeopardy after an MRI confirmed a "mild-to-moderate" left hamstring tendon strain. The Indians said Tomlin is expected to miss at least six weeks before he can return to major league games.

Tomlin was pulled before the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. He is 7-9 with a 5.38 ERA in 20 starts.

Instead of adding a front-line starter at the deadline, the Indians' front office addressed the team's bullpen depth on Monday by dealing for side-armer Joe Smith, who can ease the burden on Miller, Bryan Shaw and closer Cody Allen.

However, with Tomlin now out the AL Central-leading Indians have bigger problems. One option could be left-hander Ryan Merritt, who was with the club earlier this season.