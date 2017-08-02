Chargers rookie G Forrest Lamp tears ACL, likely out for season

Whenever a player goes down at an NFL training camp, two things invariably follow: a hush over onlookers as players circle around their fallen teammate, proceeded by the drone of chatteras people wonder aloud how long the player will be sidelined.

And as LA Chargers rookie guard Forrest Lamp lay on the ground with trainers attending to his right leg, the predictable cycle started anew. But we no longer have to speculate regarding the injury, the 2017 second-round pick has been diagnosed with an ACL tear in his right knee, likely keeping him out of the 2017 season.

Injury Update: Guard Forrest Lamp has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 2, 2017

Losing Lamp is yet another injury blow to a Chargers' 2017 draft class. Just last week, the team placedNo. 7 overall pick Mike Williamson the physically unable to perform list (PUP) as he nurses a back injury.

Lamp figured to challenge for one of the starting guard roles heading into camp after franchise QB Philip Rivers suffered 36 sacks last season.