Kevin Seraphin's one-year stint with the Pacers is over. The team announced Tuesday he has been waived.

Seraphin, who was signed by Indiana as a free agent last September, averaged 4.7 points and 2.9 rebounds over 49 games, including three starts.

The 27-year-old center previously played for the Knicks and Wizards.

Aaron Doster | Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports