D-backs offer 'Stretch Run' ticket packages

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks have added a "Stretch Run" ticket package for the season's final two months that allows fans to choose lower-level seats, starting at $82, for any four games.

The package includes a D-backs rally towel and is available for all home games in August and September, starting with the D-backs vs. Dodgers series on Aug. 8-10.

Other key matchups and promotions during the stretch run include:

-- D-backs vs. Cubs series, Aug. 11-13: '90s Night postgame concert with Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath on Friday, Aug. 11; and Arizona Flag Cap giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 12.

-- D-backs vs. Astros, Aug. 14-15.

-- D-backs vs. Dodgers, Aug. 29-31.

-- D-backs vs. Giants, Cooler Bag giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 26.

-- D-backs vs. Padres, Sugar Skull bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 9.

-- D-backs vs. Rockies, Sept. 11-14

Available sections for the Stretch Run Pack include Infield Box, Dugout Reserve, Baseline Reserve, Bleacher, Bullpen Reserve, Club Reserve and Infield Reserve. More information can be found at dbacks.com/miniplan or by calling (602) 462-4600.