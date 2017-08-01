Cardinals activate Piscotty from DL, return Bader to Memphis

After spending half a month on the disabled list, Stephen Piscotty is back with the Cardinals.

The teamannounced Tuesday that the 26-year-old right fielder has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and will join the club in Milwaukee. He had been recovering from a right groin strain he suffered July 14 in Pittsburgh.

To make room for himon the 25-man active roster, the Cardinals optioned outfielder Harrison Bader to Triple-A Memphis, retroactive to Monday.

Piscotty's DL stint was his second of the season, having missed 12 games from May 5-19 with a right hamstring strain. He is batting .236 with six home runs and 31 RBIs.

Piscottyfinished a four-game rehabilitation assignment to Class A Peoria on Sunday night, batting .200 with two doubles, three RBIs and a stolen base.

Bader, 23, started six games in center field during the first major league stint of his career. Hebatted .286 with two doubles, two walks andone run. The run scored was the game-winner on a walk-off sacrifice fly in his big-league debut July 25.