Rays trade Tim Beckham to Orioles for minor league pitcher Tobias Myers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have traded infielder Tim Beckham to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers.

Thanks, Beck. We wish you all the best. pic.twitter.com/hGpVGQkaoi — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 31, 2017

In addition, infielder Taylor Featherston has been recalled from Triple-A Durham.

Beckham, 27, has appeared in a career-high 87 games this season, making 86 starts (69-SS, 17-2B) and batting .259/.314/.407 (82-for-317) with a career-high 12 home runs. Five of his 12 home runs gave the Rays a lead, compared to one go-ahead homer in his career before this season. All of his starts at second base came after the Rays traded for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. Over parts of four seasons (2013, 2015-17) with the Rays, he hit .247/.299/.421 (179-for-725) with 24 doubles, 12 triples, 26 home runs and 90 RBI. He was selected with the first overall pick of the 2008 June Draft out of Griffin (Ga.) HS. In his Rays career, he made starts at shortstop (114), second base (55), first base (5) and third base (5).

Myers, 18, was selected by the Orioles in the sixth round of the 2016 June Draft out of Winter Haven (Fla.) HS. He is 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA (29.2-IP, 13-ER) and 35 strikeouts in seven appearances, all starts, for Short-A Aberdeen this season. He was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 91 high school prospect in the 2016 Draft. He made three starts with Baltimores Gulf Coast League affiliate last season after signing with the Orioles.