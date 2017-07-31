Manuel Margot named NL Player of the Week

San Diego Padres outfielder Manuel Margot was named the National League Player of the Week for the week ending July 30th, Major League Baseball announced Monday. It is his first time winning the award.

Margot hit .500 with three home runs, a triple, two doubles, six runs scored and six RBI in seven games as the Padres hosted the New York Mets for four games and the Pittsburgh Pirates for three at Petco Park. The last time a Padre won the award was in the final week of last year, when Hunter Renfroe won it for the week ending Oct. 2, 2016.

He did it again! Manuel Margot with a solo home run in the first inning. #LetsGoPadres pic.twitter.com/PeW8oLJmTr — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) July 28, 2017

Margot has provided the Padres with a big spark at the top of their lineup, hitting .281 with 29 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 72 games.