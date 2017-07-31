LaDainian Tomlinson preparing himself for emotional weekend at Pro Football Hall of Fame

COSTA MESA -- 'The GOAT is here!' 'LT! LT!'

You always can tell when LaDainian Tomlinson is at Chargers camp.

Prior to the start of Day 1 of Training Camp, the Chargers legend met with the media on Sunday morning.

LT, the 2006 NFL Most Valuable Player, is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next weekend in Canton, Ohio along with Rams QB Kurt Warner, Dolphins DL Jason Taylor, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and others.

Tomlinson said he gets emotional just thinking about the ceremony and all the people who made sacrifices to get where he is today. He admits he won't last long on the stage before the water works commence.

He stated in a conference call last week that as a child, he wanted to be Walter Payton.

LT on the fans at camp in the OC: "It is so exciting. I was driving up, I saw everyone walking in early. It kinda tells us how excited they are about Chargers football being here in LA."

LTn how he became so good at catching passes out of the backfield (624 catches, 74 TDs receving for his career): 'I was fortunate enough to be around a guy like Marshall Faulk. He taught me a plenty."