'Inside the Panthers: Summer Special' premieres Aug. 4 on FOX Sports Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The wait is over for Florida Panthers fans looking for their summer-time hockey fix as FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, gets set to premiere an all-new Inside the Panthers episode this Friday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Titled Summer Special, the half-hour episode introduces fans to the newest faces of the franchise, starting at the top as our very own Steve Goldie Goldstein sat down for a one-on-one interview with new Head Coach Bob Boughner. Boughner is a 12-year NHL veteran who came to the Cats from the San Jose Sharks, but hes no stranger to the franchise having spent two seasons as a Panthers minor league defenseman.

The Summer Special episode features a breakdown of the Panthers moves to bolster their forward depth by signing top free agents Evgeny Dadonov, Radim Vrbata and Micheal Haley and all-access coverage of the Panthers at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Our cameras were embedded for pre-draft interviews with Panthers scouts and executives while they met with top prospects prior to draft day and captured all the action as Panthers General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Dale Tallon considered his selections at the Panthers the draft table. Additionally, viewers can tune in to hear from Team President and CEO Matt Caldwell, Tallon and Boughner at the teams fan-filled Summer Summit event at the BB&T Center and get to know the Panthers prospects that participated in the clubs annual development camp.

Join host Jessica Blaylock on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut Inside the Panthers: Summer Special, and be sure to follow @FOXPanthers on Twitter for exclusive Panthers content.

Replay Schedule:

Sat -- 8/12/17 -- 4:00 PM

Mon -- 8/14/17 -- 2:00 PM

Tue -- 8/15/17 -- 10:00 AM

Thu -- 8/17/17 -- 7:00 PM

Mon -- 8/21/17 -- 6:00 PM

Mon -- 8/28/17 -- 2:30 PM

Thu -- 8/31/17 -- 4:00 PM

