Indians add reliever Joe Smith in trade

The Cleveland Indians added another arm for their bullpen, acquiring right-hander Joe Smith from Toronto for two minor leaguers.

The 33-year-old Smith is 3-0 with a 3.28 ERA in 38 appearances this season. He returns to Cleveland after pitching for the Indians for five seasons from 2009-2013.

Cleveland won the American League pennant last season behind Andrew Miller and the bullpen, and the AL Central leaders would like to have as many strong relief options as possible for the stretch run this year.