D-backs trade for Adam Rosales to address middle-infield losses

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks bolstered a suddenly paper-thin middle infield corps on Monday by acquiring veteran Adam Rosales from the Oakland A's in exchange for minor-league right-handed pitcher Jeferson Mejia.

The D-backs, who lost shortstop Nick Ahmed to a broken hand in late June, suffered two more personnel losses over the weekend. Chris Owings was placed on the 60-day disabled list after suffering a fractured middle finger on his right hand when hit by a pitch in Sunday's game in St. Louis, and Ketel Marte has placed on the bereavement list following the death of his mother, Elpidia Valdez, in an auto accident in the Dominican Republic.

"We are deeply saddened by the news we received last night regarding Ketel's mother," D-backs team president/CEO Derrick Hall said in a statement. "We consider every member of our organization part of our immediate family, and our thoughts and prayers are with Ketel as he deals with this unimaginable tragedy."

Rosales, 34, is a veteran of 10 major league seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Oakland A's, Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres. He has played 160 games at second base, 150 at shortstop, 145 at third base, 86 at first base and 13 in the outfield.

He played in 71 games for Oakland this season -- primarily at shortstop -- and is batting .234 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 27 RBI. He set career highs in home runs (13) and slugging percentage (.495) last season with San Diego. He is a .228 career hitter with 44 home runs in 606 games.

With Owings and Marte both out of action, Rosales and Daniel Descalso will be in the mix for playing time at shortstop. The D-backs are also likely to call up an additional infielder from the minor leaguers. Candidates include Ildemaro Vargas and Jack Reinheimer.

Mejia, 22, had pitched 29 innings this season for Short-Season A Hillsboro and Single-A Kane County, going 1-1 with a 5.90 ERA. He was acquired by the D-backs along with pitcher Zack Godley in a December 2014 trade that sent catcher Miguel Montero to the Chicago Cubs.