D-backs add to bullpen by bringing back David Hernandez

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks made an addition to their bullpen prior to Monday's non-waiver trading deadline by bringing back right-hander David Hernandez from the Los Angeles Angels.

The D-backs sent right-handed minor-league pitcher Luis Madero in the deal and cleared room on their 40-man roster by transferring shortstop Nick Ahmed to the 60-day disabled list. Ahmed will be ineligible to return to the active roster untilthe last week of August.

Hernandez was general manager Mike Hazen's second deadline-day acquisition -- following his move to bring in infielder Adam Rosales from the Oakland A's.

Hernandez, 32, pitched for the D-backs from 2011 through 2015. He spent the 2016 season with Philadelphia before signing with the Angels this year. He had a 1-0 record, one save and a 2.23 ERA in 38 appearances for the Angels, with 37 strikeouts and eight walks over 36 1/3 innings. Left-handers are hitting .175 against him (10 for 57).

Madero, 20, was 4-2 with a 5.69 ERA in nine starts between Rookie-Level Missoula and Short-Season A Hillsboro this season.

Hernandez ranks first in D-backs history for most holds (70) and third in appearances by a reliever (248). He is 29-39 with a 3.97 ERA and 21 saves in his career over parts of eight major-league seasons.