Chicago Cubs give ring to Steve Bartman, who deflected World Series foul ball

The Chicago Cubs are officially making peace with Steve Bartman by giving the notorious fan a World Series ring.

Bartman, best known for accidentally deflecting a foul ball in the 2003 World Series championship, will now be the owner a of 2016 World Series ring.

The team lost the 2003 game, and the series, to the then-Florida Marlins. Bartman went into hiding after getting a string of death threats.

The Cubs announced the decision Monday, saying that they hope the presentation of the ring “provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series."

"While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade," the team said, "we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization.”

Bartman said he was “sincerely grateful” for the gift and feels “welcomed back into the Cubs family.”

“My hope is that we all can learn from my experience to view sports as entertainment and prevent harsh scapegoating,” he said.

Bartman deflected a foul ball that appeared set to land in left fielder Moises Alou's glove with Chicago five outs from the World Series in 2003.

