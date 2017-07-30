Rays edge out victory over Yankees to get out of funk

NEW YORK (AP) -- Corey Dickerson hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a three-run third, and the Tampa Bay Rays' bullpen allowed one hit over five scoreless innings in a 5-3 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday that salvaged the finale of a four-game series.

Sergio Romo, Dan Jennings, Steve Cishek and Tommy Hunter pitched hitless relief after rookie Jacob Faria started just four of 20 batters with strikes and got only 12 outs on his 24th birthday.

Cishek (2-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings, and Colome got three outs for his 30th save in 35 chances. Brett Gardner singled with one out in the ninth, advanced on a wild pitch and Clint Frazier walked. Colome then retired Aaron Judge on a flyout and Matt Holliday on a groundout.

Tampa Bay, which had been 0-6 at Yankee Stadium this year, won despite striking out 16 times. The Rays had lost eight of their previous 10 games.

Ronald Torreyes homered and drove in a career-high three RBIs for the Yankees, who had won six straight and eight of nine.