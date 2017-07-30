Colon strong in Twins' 12th-inning walk-off loss to A's

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Yonder Alonso homered in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the Oakland Athletics to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Alonzo's 22nd homer of the season came on the first pitch he saw from Tyler Duffey (0-3) and was his second game-ending home run of his career.

Oakland, which won its second straight after a six-game skid, came in tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the major league lead with eight game-ending hits.

Josh Smith (1-0) pitched two innings to pick up the win.

The Twins lost for the sixth time in seven games and fell to 1-5 on a disastrous West Coast road trip in which they've blown leads in every game.

Alonso went 3 for 5 with two extra-base hits including a run-scoring double in a two-run fourth that helped the A's climb back from a 5-0 deficit. They trailed 5-3 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth after Matt Chapman's two-run double.

The Twins jumped out to 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer and Brian Dozier hit a solo shot.

AGELESS WONDER

Bartolo Colon pitched 6 1/3 solid innings in his third start for the Twins, who signed the 44-year-old right-hander after he was released by the Atlanta Braves earlier this month. He gave up three runs and eight hits with one walk and struck out one against his former team. He threw 95 pitches, 69 for strikes.

Colon pitched for Oakland in 2012-13, winning 18 games in `13 after serving a 50-game suspension for a positive testosterone test the previous year. He left to a strong ovation from the crowd of 16,790.

QUOTABLE

"Unless we bring him back, he'll go down as one of the few undefeated pitchers in Twins history." Twins manager Paul Molitor on trading Jaime Garcia to the New York Yankees six days after acquiring the lefty starter from the Atlanta Braves.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Early reports on RHP Kendall Graveman's rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville are good, but manager Bob Melvin said the A's haven't made a decision on when they'll activate the 26-year-old. Graveman has been out since May 26 with a right shoulder strain. "We haven't made a definitive decision yet, but there's at least a decent chance that his next start will be here with us," Melvin said.

UP NEXT

Twins: After a day off, RHP Jose Berrios (9-4, 3.76 ERA) will make his first career start against the San Diego Padres in Tuesday's series opener.

Athletics: If he doesn't move in a deadline trade, RHP Sonny Gray (6-5, 3.43) is scheduled to pitch Monday's Bay Bridge Series opener against the San Francisco Giants.