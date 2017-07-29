NCAA FB
Vikings add linebacker Sankey, cut Washington
The Minnesota Vikings made a linebacker switch Saturday, signing Darnell Sankey and waiving Shaan Washington.
More Vikings coverage
- Vikings add linebacker Sankey, cut Washington
- Vikings receiver Treadwell: 'I know I'm ready' after tough rookie season
- Vikings' Riley Reiff misses practice, Zimmer believes injury is minor
- Vikings sign former Stanford LB Noor Davis
- Top Tweets: Bridgewater brings 'Christmas in July' to Miami youth
Sankey, the cousin of Vikings running back Bishop Sankey, has been with Denver, Kansas City and Oakland after playing collegiately at Sacramento State.
In 2015, Sankey had 139 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. In his four years at Sacramento State, he recorded 330 tackles, 27.5 TFL and 12.5 sacks.
Washington, an undrafted free agent from Texas A&M, had began training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list