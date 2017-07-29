NFL
Kobe Bryant welcomes Chargers to LA
The newly monikered Los Angeles Chargers were welcomed to LA in, quite possibly, the best way ever.
On the teams July 29th check-in day, Kobe Bryant was brought into a team meeting to give a speech.
Wise words from Kobe Bryant.
Check out excerpts from his speech to us at Chargers Camp.
Los Angeles Chargers, July 30, 2017
As Los Angeles royalty, Kobe Bryant gave the Chargers team advice on how to achieve his 'mamba mentality.'
That moment when Kobe Bryant welcomes us to LA.
Los Angeles Chargers, July 29, 2017
The Chargers, a team that has struggled in the past, will take the advice of Bryant on how to keep a strong mentality during rough patches and apply it to the 2017-18 season.
Safe to say that Kobe is the GOAT.
Safe to say that Kobe is the GOAT. — Chris Hairston, July 29, 2017