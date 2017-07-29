Kobe Bryant welcomes Chargers to LA

The newly monikered Los Angeles Chargers were welcomed to LA in, quite possibly, the best way ever.

On the teams July 29th check-in day, Kobe Bryant was brought into a team meeting to give a speech.

Wise words from @kobebryant. Check out excerpts from his speech to us at #ChargersCamp. pic.twitter.com/bM5EedKx8O — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 30, 2017

As Los Angeles royalty, Kobe Bryant gave the Chargers team advice on how to achieve his 'mamba mentality.'

The Chargers, a team that has struggled in the past, will take the advice of Bryant on how to keep a strong mentality during rough patches and apply it to the 2017-18 season.

Safe to say that Kobe is the GOAT.