Chargers rookie Mike Williams placed on PUP

On Saturday, the Chargers announced that they have placed rookie wide receiver on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP)

Last week, it was reported that the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft needed season ending back surgery, but that proved to be false.

Williamswill, however, start his first training camp watching from the sidelines.

The Chargers also placed pro-bowlers safetyDarrell Stuckey and cornerbackJason Verrett on the PUP list.