Brewers bring back Nieuwenhuis, designate Peralta

The Milwaukee Brewers brought back outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis on Saturday, designating pitcher Wily Peralta for assignment to make room on both the 25- and 40-man rosters.

More Brewers coverage

Nieuwenhuis began the season with the Brewers, but was just 2 for 25 in 15 games. He played 125 games in 2016 for Milwaukee, with a slash line of .209/.324/.385 with 13 home runs.

In 65 games at Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, Nieuwenhuis was batting .224/.338/.344. Brett Phillips could not be recalled as he was just sent down and a player needs to be in the minors for at least 10 days before being called back up, with the exception in case of an injury.

The Brewers tried to move Peralta to the bullpen, but he has little success there or as a starter in 2017. In 17 games, with eight starts, he had a 7.85 ERA and allowed 10 home runs in just 57 1/3 innings.