Vikings sign former Stanford LB Noor Davis

The Minnesota Vikings released quarterback Wes Lunt and signed former Stanford linebacker Noor Davis, the team announced Friday.

Davis collected 67 tackles -- including 2.5 for loss -- and two interceptions while playing in 36 career games for theStanford Cardinal.

Lunt was signed as an undrafted free agent in early May after the NFL draft. He threw for 5,900 yards, 36 touchdowns, 12 interceptions in 28 games with Illinois.