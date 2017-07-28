Royals summon Gore from Omaha to take McCarthy's roster spot

The Kansas City Royals swapped an arm for speed with a pair of recent roster moves.

The club recalled outfielder Terrance Gore from Triple-A Omaha on Friday. He takes the roster spot vacated by reliever Kevin McCarthy, who was optioned to Omaha the day before.

Royals fans know Gore for thebaserunning prowess he has demonstrated since his first big-league call-up in 2014. He has 19 career stolen bases in 21 attempts and has scored 12 runs. He typically enters games late as a pinch runner when the Royals are scratching for a game-tying or -winning run.

Gore opened the 2017 season on the big-league roster but was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on April 11, having appearedin only one game. He was promoted to Omaha a month later.

Gore is batting .231 in 195 at-bats between Omaha and Northwest Arkansas. He also has 17 steals in 19 attempts.