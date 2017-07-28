Florida gives Randy Shannon $400K raise to go along with promotion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida's Randy Shannon got a $400,000 raise to go along with his promotion to defensive coordinator.

Shannon was promoted to defensive coordinator in January, four days after the Gators beat Iowa 30-3 in the Outback Bowl. Shannon's contract was released Friday along with those of new assistants Ja'Juan Seider, Corey Bell and Brad Davis.

Shannon signed a three-year deal worth $890,000 annually. The contract includes $300,000 in retention bonuses, including $75,000 paid to Shannon for being employed on March 1. Shannon also gets $10,000 annually for the team's equipment/apparel contract with Nike, a dealer car and $1,500 as an academic incentive.

Shannon coached linebackers the last two seasons in Gainesville. He also served as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator, although Geoff Collins called plays. Temple hired Collins as its head coach in December.

This is Shannon's third stint as a defensive coordinator. His held the title in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins (1998-99) and on the college level at his alma mater, Miami (2001-06). He then served as the Hurricanes' head coach (2007-10).

Seider, the team's running backs coach, signed a two-year deal that will pay him $335,000 in 2017 and $345,000 in 2018. Bell, the team's defensive backs coach, will make $290,000 this year and 315,000 next year. Davis, the team's offensive line coach, will earn $290,000 and 315,000 in his two-year contract.