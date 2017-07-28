Chiefs send D.J. Alexander to Seahawks in a linebacker swap

RENTON, Wash. -- Kansas City and Seattle have swapped linebackers, with D.J. Alexander joining the Seahawks and Kevin Pierre-Louis being sent to the Chiefs.

The clubs made the trade Friday on the cusp of training camp for both teams.

Alexander was a Pro Bowl selection last season as a special teams player for the Chiefs and played sparingly on defense. He had 16 total tackles in the regular season on defense and made one start.

Pierre-Louis never matched his potential with the Seahawks. An exceptional athlete, Pierre-Louis struggled with injuries and inconsistent performance. Heappeared in 34 regular-season games with one start. He had 43 total tackles playing outside linebacker for the Seahawks.

