Brewers recall RHP Espino, option RHP Blazek

Right-handed pitcher Paolo Espino has been recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs by the Milwuakee Brewers, the team announced Friday. To correspond with the move, Milwaukee optioned right-hander Michael Blazek. Another right-hander, Rob Scahill, accepted an outright assignment.

More Brewers coverage

Espino has started two games for the Brewers this year, allowing five earned runs in eight innings. As a reliever at the big-league level, Espino has a 6.52 ERA in 9 2/3 innings. He made his major-league debut in a start against the Cubs on May 19, and he last appeared for the Brewers out of the bullpen on July 2.

The 30-year-old is 4-1 with a 3.84 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings for Colorado Springs this year.

Blazek made his first career MLB start against the Nationals Thursday, allowing eight earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. He was pulled after Washington hit five home runs in the third inning. Blazek hadn't given up a run in 6 1/3 innings as a reliever for the Brewers this year before Thursday's start.